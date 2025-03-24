AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of JULT stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.58.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

