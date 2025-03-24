Analysts Set Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD) Target Price at $27.86

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFDGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFD. BNP Paribas began coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Smithfield Foods

Insider Transactions at Smithfield Foods

In other Smithfield Foods news, insider Tennille J. Checkovich acquired 2,000 shares of Smithfield Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. This trade represents a 20.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd/Adr Wh sold 13,043,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $260,869,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,025,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,515,060. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $1,180,000 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smithfield Foods Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFD opened at $19.05 on Friday. Smithfield Foods has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

About Smithfield Foods

(Get Free Report

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Smithfield Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithfield Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.