Analyzing Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) and The Competition

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) is one of 108 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nano Nuclear Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nano Nuclear Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors 1158 4936 4743 101 2.35

Nano Nuclear Energy presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.12%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 12.60%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.37% -24.57% Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -$10.15 million -73.63 Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors $1,278.11 billion $598.83 million 15.62

Nano Nuclear Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nano Nuclear Energy peers beat Nano Nuclear Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

