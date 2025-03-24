Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get EQT alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in EQT by 36.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EQT by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in EQT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

EQT Trading Down 1.6 %

EQT stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.