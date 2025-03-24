Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DV. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

