Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.9% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $117.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.