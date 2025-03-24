Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDNNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $71.02 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

