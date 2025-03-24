Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,836 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brady alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Brady by 39.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 753,092 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,121.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 159,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 146,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brady by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 59,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $70.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. Brady Co. has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $77.68.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.21 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.