Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

BNL opened at $16.84 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

