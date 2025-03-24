Brokerages Set Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) PT at $16.75

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

NYSE ANRO opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANRO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 714,461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,673 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alto Neuroscience by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 844,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.