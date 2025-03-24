Brokerages Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target at $9.52

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.52.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $452.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.60.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
