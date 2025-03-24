Brokerages Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target at $9.52

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.52.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 442,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 216,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 44.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,773,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478,706 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $452.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.