Brokerages Set Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Price Target at C$11.86

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.86.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLA shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 target price on Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLA

Orla Mining Price Performance

About Orla Mining

Shares of OLA opened at C$12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.67 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.85.

(Get Free Report

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.