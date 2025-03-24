Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) PT at C$55.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

About Trisura Group

Shares of TSU opened at C$32.54 on Friday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

