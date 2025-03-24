Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) PT at C$55.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trisura Group
Trisura Group Stock Performance
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trisura Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.