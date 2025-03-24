Chewy (CHWY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $250,390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $11,527,273.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,712.36. This trade represents a 36.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,726,333 shares of company stock worth $312,843,856 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

