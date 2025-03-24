Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $487,000 Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,474 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 56.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $127.92 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $174.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 882 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $123,180.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,700,119.70. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,321,173.97. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,595 shares of company stock worth $3,691,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.