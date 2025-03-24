Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 14,230 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHR shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.