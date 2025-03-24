Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 2,791 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 11,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $126.63 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

