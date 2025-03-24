Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,156 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.69%.

Separately, TD Cowen raised Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

