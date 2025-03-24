Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 297.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after buying an additional 6,571,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 309.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after buying an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 264.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $191.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $158.10 and a one year high of $228.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

