Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 51.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth $518,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RQI stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.