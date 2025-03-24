Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,458 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $272.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.63 and a 200-day moving average of $249.92. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $293.70. The stock has a market cap of $335.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.