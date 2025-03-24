Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HII opened at $201.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $294.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.39.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

