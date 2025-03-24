Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 508,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,280,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,880,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 89,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $156.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.31 and a fifty-two week high of $164.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.64.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

