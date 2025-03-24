Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 13,471 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,049,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 410,593 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 62,428 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 580,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 63,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 528,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter.

VRIG opened at $25.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

