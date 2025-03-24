Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,479 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of Simmons First National worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.5 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

