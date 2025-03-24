Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.45. 320,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 48,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Cordoba Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The stock has a market cap of C$40.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

