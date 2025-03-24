Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,754 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 159,100.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,772,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,866,740. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $72.99 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

