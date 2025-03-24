Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 13,439 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $43.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

