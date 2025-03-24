Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,738 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $96.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

