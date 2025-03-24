Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,506 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVGE opened at $72.01 on Monday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.04.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

