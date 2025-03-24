Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter.

TCAF stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

