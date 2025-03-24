Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 686 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $189.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 3.66.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.72.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $2,326,567.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at $17,656,524.09. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.07, for a total transaction of $6,526,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,322.82. The trade was a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,034 shares of company stock valued at $57,835,408. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

