Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.98% of Smith-Midland worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smith-Midland during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smith-Midland by 13.5% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMID opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.45. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19.

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

