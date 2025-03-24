Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.8 %

DCI opened at $67.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,425 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

