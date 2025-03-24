Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,429,000 after buying an additional 938,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,888,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after acquiring an additional 456,991 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 739,257 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,801,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.22 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

