Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,590 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hauser Brothers GmbH raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,653 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 280,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 52,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

