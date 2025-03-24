Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $5,970,728.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,652.76. This trade represents a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,766 shares of company stock valued at $73,779,200. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $153.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.64.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $118.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.70 and a beta of 1.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

