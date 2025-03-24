Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,003,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 591.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,194,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,809,000 after buying an additional 1,021,851 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 78,406.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 119,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 119,178 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,306,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $58.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

