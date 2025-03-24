Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

