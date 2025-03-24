Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $45,733,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,363,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,467,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,942,000 after buying an additional 796,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in LKQ by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 492,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 336,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,233.20. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,416,300 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

