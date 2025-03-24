Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $168.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $147.13 and a one year high of $199.52. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.93 and a 200-day moving average of $180.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

