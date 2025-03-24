Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,447.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $268.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

