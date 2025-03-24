Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $453,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ROAD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Construction Partners

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.