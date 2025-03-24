Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $316.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

