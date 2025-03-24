Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in First Horizon by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $19.26 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.