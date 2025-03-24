Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,852 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $5,107,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.44 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

