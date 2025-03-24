Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 206,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UBS opened at $32.74 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

