Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,379 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO opened at $96.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1094 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

