Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 367.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $236.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.06.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.90.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

