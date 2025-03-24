Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Embraer Trading Up 0.4 %

ERJ opened at $52.72 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

